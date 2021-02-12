Madhya Pradesh: Mandu all set to kick off Mandu Festival 2021 from February 13 on the theme ‘Khajane Main Kho Jao’,

Dhar: The quaint historical city Mandu is all set to welcome travellers and tourists to the Mandu Festival 2021 from February 13 to 15. With the theme ‘Khajane Main Kho Jao’, preparations for this three-day-long festival are almost complete. Collector Alok Kumar Singh and district panchayat CEO Ashish Vaishistha reviewed the arrangements with the officials on Friday.

The festival will have curated historical walks, experiential cycling tours, Malipur horse trail, photo contests, yoga workshops, culinary delights, art and craft, musical soirees and much more.

The Festival will witness soul-stirring and foot-tapping performances by Kabir Café and Mukt, along with performances by local artists. Wake-up-to-go for a yoga session in a surreal surrounding with morning ragas being played in the background has also been set up. For an early riser, a horse trail and fishing experience will be rejuvenating while cycling trail and heritage walks with storytellers will take one back in time.

The festival throws-in a treasure hunt that will endear tourists to various historical sites of the city and a trip to the monument is bound to evoke emotions for the bygone era. During the Festival, one can partake in Rural Tourism Excursions that entail a visit to nearby locations to explore local art, cuisine and culture.