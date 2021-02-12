Kangana Ranaut: Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district threaten protest at her shoot venue, demand apology

Betul: Congress workers have submitted a memorandum to Betul Superintendent of Police threatening that they will not allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for 'Dhakad' movie if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets before Friday, said a police official on Thursday.

"Congress workers in Betul yesterday gave a memorandum to the SP, stating that they won't allow actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for 'Dhakad' if she does not apologize to farmers over her tweets. They said they would protest against her on February 12 and 13," Nitesh Patel, Betul sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) told ANI. Congress leader Samir Khan alleged that Kangana Ranaut has called farmers as terrorists and Chinese agents.

"If she does not apologise or FIR is not registered against her, we will take out a rally to Sarni on Febeuary 13 and try not to let her shoot," he said.

Shooting for Kangana Ranaut's new film 'Dhakad' is going on in Sarni area of Betul district.