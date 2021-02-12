Bruised Kangana Ranaut says 'bring it on' after 14 hours of non-stop action shoot for ‘Dhaakad’

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared an empowering look as Agent Agni from the sets of ‘Dhaakad’. In the actioner, Kangana will be seen in a badass agent avatar who stops at nothing.

For the film's action stunts, Kangana has undergone immense physical training and from the still, it seems like the star is leaving no stone unturned to essay the role of an action heroine.

On Friday, Kangana shared a fresh still with director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai after 14 hours of non-stop shooting.

Taking to her twitter handle, Kangana shared a photo of herself from the sets of ‘Dhaakad’. Director Razneesh could be seen photobombing Kangana's intense photo.

In the picture, Kangana is seen dressed in her character with red and black paint on her face. In the background, the filmmaker is seen striking a goofy pose for the camera. She captioned the post, ‘10th night shift non-stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief. @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga.. Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad’