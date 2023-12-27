Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur's Keshav Secures Guinness World Records | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Keshav Sisodia, hailing from Mandsaur, has made the entire city proud by securing his name in the Guinness World Records at the renowned Tansen Festival held in Gwalior.

At the tender age of 14, he secured a place in the Guinness World Records for his exceptional prowess in playing the tabla alongside fellow artists.

The event witnessed an astounding display of musical artistry, captivating the audience and drawing global recognition.

Keshav's extraordinary skills were acknowledged and documented in the prestigious Guinness World Records, an honor shared by all artists who participated in this awe-inspiring ceremony.

Keshav Sisodia's journey into the realm of music began at the age of 4, nurtured by his grandfather, Madanlal Sisodia. Under his guidance, Keshav honed his craft, mastering instruments such as the tabla and dholak.

Notable figures including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, deputy CM Jagdish Deora, and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya have appreciated Keshav for his extraordinary talent. The notable figures including Damodar Vanshi, Lalit M Patel, and Harish Taylor, have extended congratulations on his achievement.

The Sisodiya family has been inundated with well-wishes from friends and loved ones, celebrating Keshav's achievement. Furthermore, Keshav's music teachers Nishant Sharma and Saif Ali Khan have expressed best wishes.