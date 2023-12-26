Madhya Pradesh: 'Co-Op Society Secretary Forges Signatures, Withdraws Farmers' Money' | Representative Image

Dewas/Rajoda (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers from Rajoda village reached the public hearing held at the Dewas district collectorate on Tuesday and tabled an application before the collector Rishav Gupta levelling serious allegations against the secretary of the Cooperative Society in their village.

Farmers claimed that the secretary of the Cooperative Society of Rajoda had not only forged their signatures but withdrawn the money in their name. They added that they had complained about this earlier too, but no solution was found.

One of the farmers, Dinesh Singh said that recently, using fake signatures, a total of Rs 2 lakh was taken from each farmer, due to which even their Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs)were not being made. A case has been registered against the secretary, but there is no solution to their problems.

Other applicants also presented their grievances before the collector in the public hearing. Taking prompt action on the applications, the collector instructed the officials of the concerned department to resolve them.

In the public hearing, Gulab Singh Verma gave an application regarding making an Ayushman card. Meanwhile, Kala Bai's husband Ranjit Singh, a resident of Tokkhurd applied for transfer of land.