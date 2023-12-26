MP Shocker: Class 4th Girl Brutally Beaten In School, Her Hair Pulled Out By Teacher After She Fails To Read English

MP: 9-year-old Brutally Beaten By School Teacher, Hair Pulled Over Failing To Read English In Betul |

Betual (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by her teacher for not being able to read English at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Betul. The incident happened on Monday as the teacher grabbed the student's hair and pulled the strands out with force, leaving a bald spot on her head.

The student's family complained about the teacher's behaviour in a public hearing on Tuesday. The officials have assured of strict action.

According to information, the matter pertains to Khedli Bazar Primary School of Amla Block. The girl's father said in the complaint that his daughter studies in class 4. The accused teacher has been identified as Purnima Sahu. The teacher asked the girl to read an English book. As she could not read the sentences fluently, the teacher got aggressive and started beating her. She even pulled her hair mercilessly.

Teacher denies allegations

Meanwhile, the accused teacher Purnima Sahu has denied the allegations and said that she has not hit any child.

On the other hand, the officials also admitted that the way the teacher assaulted the student was inhuman. Sanjeev Srivastava, DPC Jan Shiksha Kendra said, action will be taken as per rules by sending a team. “Discussion has also been held with the girl and she has alleged an assault,” he said.