Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur MLA Appeals Congress Workers To Join RaGa's Nyay Yatra | PTI

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A significant number of Congress workers from Mandsaur district are set to enthusiastically join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as announced by MLA Vipin Jain. A meeting organised by the district Congress committee concluded with a strong resolve to participate actively in the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Jain emphasised the importance of fighting for the rights of youth, farmers, labourers, and women, aligning with Rahul Gandhi's efforts. He urged all Congress members to join the yatra in large numbers, highlighting that vehicles from every block of the district would be part of this initiative.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with a firm commitment to contesting with full organisational strength to secure victory. Various prominent leaders and officials from the district participated in the meeting, underlining their support for the cause.

Madhya Pradesh: Struck By Lightning, Woman Rushed To Hospital In Tractor Trolley In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured after a heavy branch of a tree fell on her struck by lightning in Neemuch district. The injured was identified as Pooja, a labourer from Railway Colony in Baghana village.

Her serious condition prompted the bystanders to quickly transport her to the Neemuch District Hospital in a tractor trolley. Pooja, originally from Mankeshwar district in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, had come to Neemuch with her family for work.

Her family members said that she took shelter under the tree after heavy rain started. A few minutes later, the lightning fell on the tree causing a large branch to break and fall on her. Pooja is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.