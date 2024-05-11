Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Drug Smuggler Dhanotia's Assets Worth ₹9.45 Cr Frozen | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police, on Saturday, froze drug smuggler Anil Dhanotia's illegal property worth Rs 9.45 crore, including hotels, houses and other assets acquired through drug trafficking. The action comes after police seized over 3 kg of opium from Dhanotia on April 28. The seized properties cannot be sold or transferred. Upon compiling details of Dhanotia's assets, SAFEMA and NDPS office in Mumbai issued an order to freeze properties obtained through the illicit drug trade.

The frozen assets include the Nakoda Hotel on the Neemuch-Mandsaur Highway, two houses in Pipliya Mandi and two in Limbawas village. Police posted information flexes on these properties, prohibiting their sale, purchase, mortgage or transfer.

Under the guidance of SP Anurag Sujania, SDOP Narendra Solanki, Narayangarh police station TI Anil Raghuvanshi, inspector Tejendra Singh Sengar and the police force executed the operation, ensuring compliance with the Mumbai directive. The success of Narayangarh police in this operation earned praise from SP Sujania and ASP Gautam Singh Solanki. The seized assets represent a significant blow to illegal drug trafficking in the region, demonstrating law enforcement's commitment to combating such activities.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter In Agar |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Agar Kotwali police have arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter for several years since she turned 16. According to Anil Malviya, the in-charge of Kotwali police station, a girl reported that her father and paternal uncle had sexually abused her for many years.

She also accused her father of giving her pills containing sexual hormones. The girl confided in her friend about the situation, but her family didn't believe her. To secretly record her father's wrongdoings, the child purchased a hidden camera from an online retailer. A case was registered against both the accused under several sections of the POCSO Act. The father of the girl is currently in police custody, while her uncle is on the run.