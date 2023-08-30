Madhya Pradesh: Man Undertakes Unique Protest In Dewas After Excise Dept’s Inaction Against Sale Of Illicit Liquor

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique protest, a person from Dewas town is moving from pillar to post putting flex boards on his tricycle blaming the excise department for its inaction against the sale of illicit liquor.

Saying that he had reported the sale of illicit booze to the CM Helpline, he claims that he wanted to draw the attention of the authorities so that action should be taken against the culprits. On the contrary, following his complaint, he was threatened by several people and contractors.

According to sources, Mithun Solanki is roaming the streets of the town playing the song "Yeh Andha Kanoon Hain" by putting flex boards on his tricycle.

He says, “illegal liquor is being sold on a large scale in the Balagarh area and I made a complaint with the excise department, but no one bothered to take action in the matter.” He also raised his complaint on the CM Helpline. But no action was taken on his complaint; rather he is being threatened by some people and liquor contractors.

Mithun's frustration and desperation continue to grow as he seeks justice for the alleged misconduct within the excise department. Despite his efforts in reaching out to various authorities, including the CM Helpline, collector, and SP, his pleas seem to fall on deaf ears.

In an attempt to bring attention to the matter, Mithun has resorted to publicly naming a woman officer and head constable from the excise department on the flex boards, further intensifying the situation.