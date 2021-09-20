Madhya Pradesh: Man, two others booked for Rs 10L dowry harassment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against a man, his mother and sister on Sunday for allegedly harassing his wife, demanding Rs 10 lakh as dowry. The woman alleged that she was tortured physically and mentally by her in-laws. No arrests were made till the filing of this report.

Women police station-in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a case was registered against a certain Amit Mishra, a resident of Indus Satellite Junction, in the Lasudia area, his mother and sister under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of his wife.

The woman stated in her complaint that she had got married to Amit in June 2019 with the consent of both the families’ members. For the wedding, her parents had gifted a sufficient amount of cash and household items to her husband’s family. After a few days of their marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry. They started torturing her physically and mentally.

After a few months, she started living with her parents in the city, but her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law (husband’s sister) continued to demand dowry. She alleged that her husband had assaulted her at her parents home and refused to take her home along with him. Since then, the woman has been staying with her parents. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.

