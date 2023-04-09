Madhya Pradesh man, sister brutally thrashed on suspicions of being a couple in Khandwa; horrific video surfaces |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a pair of siblings was beaten up by a mob in Khandwa district on the suspicion of them being a couple.

The siblings were tied to a tree and beat up even as they tried to tell the mob that the two are brother and sister. Police have registered a case against three people after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video the villagers are seen surrounding the siblings who were sitting around a tree with their hands tied. Apparently, the man was stripped.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Matter reported in Bamanda village

The incident was reported from Bamanda village which comes under Piplod police station area. Gyanlal was visiting his sister Kalavati at her house after a long time and the two were in veranda talking to each other when the mob spotted them together.

Kalavati's husband was out of work at the time of Gyanlal's arrival and thus the villagers suspected she was cheating on her husband.

The mob confronted the two and later it took a violent turn as they dragged the siblings out of the house, tied them to a tree and beat them up with sticks for an hour.

Villagers refused to listen to the husband as well

The villagers reportedly refused to stop even as Kalavati's husband told them over a phone call that Gyanlal is his brother-in-law.

Police have registered a case in the matter based on Gyanlal’s complaint and are searching for the 3 accused.