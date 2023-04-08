 WATCH: BJP MLA from Bhopal Rameshwar Sharma helps elderly woman wear slippers, gets heaps of blessings
Sharma who represents the Huzur assembly constituency of Bhopal has also shared a video of the incident on his social media account.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart melting incident, BJP MLA from Bhopal Rameshwar Sharma helped an elderly woman wear her slippers with his own hands. The woman was so pleased by the MLA’s gesture that she showered him with blessings. 

Notably, Sharma was in ward no. 80 and 82 of Daamkheda for the Bhumi Pujan of road construction in the area when he saw an elderly woman walking barefoot in scorching heat. He got emotional and immediately brought a new pair of slippers for the woman before walking forward. He then helped the woman wear the slippers.

People present on the spot said that the MLA made the woman sit in shadow till her new slippers arrived. 

Netizens are praising the MLA for his gesture after his video went viral on social media. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior zoo's 'babbar sher' Jai breathes its last, leaves behind 3 cubs
