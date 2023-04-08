Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior zoo's 'babbar sher' Jai breathes its last, leaves behind 3 cubs

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior zoo's 'babbar sher' Jai breathes it last, was ill for a long time | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior’s Gandhi Zoological Park woke up to a sorrowful morning as lion ‘Jai’ breathed its last on Saturday. Lion Jai, who was called the king of the zoo, and had been keeping unwell since long.

The zoo authorities informed that the lion had stopped eating properly for the past 15 days.

Doctors also said that the reason behind Jai’s death was his old age which caused indigestion.

Gwalior zoo’s curator Gaurav Parihar said, “Babbar Sher Jai was brought to Gwalior Zoo in the year 2012 and had been living here since then. At present, there are five lions at the zoo which include an adult lion, three cubs and a lioness. Recently, Jai and lioness Pari had three cubs together, namely Arjun, Tamanna and Rani.”

Cubs mourn Jai's death

Parihar said that after Jai’s death, his cubs and lioness Pari are looking very sad.

Dr. Upendra Yadav said that animals live more collectively, so they also feel the pain of losing someone, but they forget it soon.

He said, “For about 15 days Jai had stopped eating mutton and was almost dependent on soup and sometimes he did not even drink. It was all the effect of age due to which he had stopped eating.”

Last rites after post mortem

Zoo curator Gaurav Parihar said that the last rites of the lion will be performed before the Forest Department team and senior officials of the zoo after conducting the post-mortem. He also informed that at present, there is no need to bring more lions to the zoo.