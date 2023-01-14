Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor in Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special POCSO court in Mandsaur sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl on the pretext of marriage. A special court judge convicted 24-year-old Dashrath Bagri of village Bardiya Barkheda under the Sitamau police station on Friday. The girl's mother had lodged an FIR with the police against Dashrath. As per the victim's mother, she went missing on February 24, 2021, while attending a relative's wedding.

On March 1, 2021, police freed her from the possession of Dashrath, who had kept her in his village. She was recovered through call details. During police interrogation, the girl said that she meet Dashrath at her relative's wedding. After the function, the accused took her to a deserted place and forcibly made physical relations on the pretext of marriage.

'The court awarded different jail terms for different sections of IPC and POCSO Act under which the accused was tried, which would run concurrently and penalties for different sections aggregating to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine', said special public prosecutor and media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra.