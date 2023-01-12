Madhya Pradesh: FDA cancels license of 36 medical stores in Mandsaur district

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District food and drug administration has issued orders for cancellation of licenses of 36 medical stores across district with immediate effect. Among those, 17 medical stores fall under district headquarter area and remaining in far-flung villages such as Piplia, Sanjit, Suwasra, Sitamau and other villages.

Inspection of various medical stores in far-flung areas of the district was carried out to check their registration, authorization and record of availability and sale of medicines, besides checking standard parameters of medicines, available in the chemists' shops.

Senior drug inspector Jayprakash Kumhar has forwarded the copy of the said order to drug controller (Bhopal), Mandsaur collector Gautam Singh, district chemist and drug association. The order also instructed them to close down their premises with immediate effect until further orders.

As per order, local chemists have been urged to desist wholesale, retail of medicines and health services from any unlicensed medical stores and medicos; appropriate action would be taken, if they are found violating the rules.

The chemist association office bearers however claimed that licenses have been cancelled owing to death of some medical operators, closure of establishments, change in records of name of medical operator and address.

Notably, there are over 450 medical stores, medicos operating across the district.