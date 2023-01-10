Madhya Pradesh: Over 40kg banned acetic anhydride seized, one held in Mandsaur

Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nahargarh police have seized 40.4 kg banned chemical acetic anhydride from a private vehicle and arrested one person. The chemical acetic anhydride is used by drug peddlers to produce brown sugar/ smack.

SDOP Narendra Kumar Solanki said that during a vehicle checking drive, a special police team headed by TI Girish Jejulkar intercepted a car at Jaggakhedi Digaon Mali, Amrod. The team found a 40.4 kg banned acetic anhydride chemical hidden in a sack in the car.

Acetic Anhydride is a controlled substance which can be misused in manufacturing different types of contraband, brown sugar from Afim. Police arrested the car driver Rafiq Mansuri, (42). A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act(NDPS) has been registered against him.

Rafiq during police interrogation, revealed that he got the banned chemical from Jahid Khan and was going to deliver it to Sajid.

The accused was sent to police remand and a search is on to nab others involved in the smuggling.

