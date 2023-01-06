Madhya Pradesh: Pending amount of Rs 50 lakh paid to 100 couples of Mandsaur district

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special meeting was held on Thursday in the Sushasan Bhavan auditorium under the chairmanship of Hemant Tiwari, chairman of Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Dung was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, strict instructions were given by Tiwari that the Labour Department should give wide publicity to the schemes. Publicity should be spread at the panchayat level. So that people can get to know about the schemes of the Labour Department and take advantage of these schemes.

During this, Tiwari gave instructions to immediately approve the assistance amount of 100 married couples totalling to a benefit of Rs 50.96 lakh to 100 couples.

In the meeting, he said that labour shelter sheds should be made at various places. So that workers can rest easily. New and renewable energy and environment minister Hardeep Singh Dung said that the Rain Baseras should be set up at the panchayat level as well.

Rs 10 lakh are provided by the government for setting up Rain Baseras at the panchayat level. The benefits of the schemes should reach the last person.

