Madhya Pradesh: Scouts from Mandsaur district gave Guard of Honour to President

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Bharat Scout and Guide from Mandsaur participated in 18th National Jamboree held in Pali district of Rajasthan after six years owing to Corona. Earlier, it was held after four years.

The rally was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present in the event. The President and the Chief Minister wished the Scout and Guides a bright future and asked them to contribute to the country's progress by becoming disciplined golden citizens of the country.

Two scouts from Mandsaur district, Jitendra Vishnu Puri and Baleshwar Ratanlal, also participated in the team that gave Guard of Honour to the President. Both scouts were from rural areas and only three scout - guides were selected from Ujjain division, out of which two scouts were from Government Higher Secondary School Nandavata of Mandsaur district and they brought pride to the district.

Bharat Scout Guide district union chief commissioner Anshul Bairagi, district Scout Guide in-charge and state vice-president Deepika Bairagi, district education officer and district commissioner Scout Sudeep Das congratulated the Scouts on this achievement and wished them a bright future. Scouts team of the district is participating under the direction of Senior Scout Teacher ML Gaur