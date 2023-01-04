Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands Rs 25 Lakh compensation for families of accident victims in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders of the Congress Party on Wednesday sought Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next-of-kin of those who lost their lives in accidents along the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane.

Under the leadership of block president Anil Sharma, members of the City Congress Committee gave an application to the police station to file a case against the four-lane construction company for the inferior quality of work and asked the construction company to pay Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 10 lakh to those severely injured.

Several persons have been seriously injured or killed after the construction of the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane. In most of the accidents that took place at night, the vehicles crashed into the rear end of vehicles in front of them due to lack proper reflectors on the road.

The poor condition of the road connecting Bhatkheda to Sonikbayo village is causing great hardships to the daily commuters.

Aggrieved Congressmen demonstrated outside the police station and also blocked the four-lane road for 2 hours. Giving information, leader Parshuram Sisodiya threatened that if the company failed to complete their repair work within 15 days they would hold a massive demonstration against the company.

SHO Narendra Yadav along with the police force was present at the protest site to prevent any untoward situation. Construction company manager RL Meghwal assured that they would complete the repair work within the given time-limit. Veteran leader Mohanlal Gupta, former municipal president Chauthamal Gupta, general secretary Anil Borana and many workers were present.

