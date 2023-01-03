Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to life for rape and murder of kin in Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judge, POCSO, convicted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Tuesday for raping his 4-year-old niece and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Giving information, prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that the victim’s mother complained that the girl had gone missing on March, 19, 2022 and lodged a complaint. During search operation, the missing girl was found dead in a miserable condition. She was rushed to Mandsaur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. A case against an unknown person was registered. During investigation, the accused identified as Balram Bhil (18) was nabbed. During course of investigatiton, he accepted to committing rape and murder of the child. A case was registered under various sections of the POCSO Act and charge sheet was submitted.

The court in its order observed that considering the nature of the offence, the accused does not deserve leniency of punishment. The said convict must reflect upon the heinous act committed by him. He must reflect upon his action during custody and realise the dignity of human life. District prosecution officer Nirmala Singh Chowdhary and Special Public Prosecutor Deepti Kanase prosecuted the case.

