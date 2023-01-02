e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Walk held to raise awareness on environment conservation in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Walk held to raise awareness on environment conservation in Mandsaur

Walk for nature is geared towards promoting healthy lifestyle and increasing the environmental health.

Updated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Anurag Sanstha has been organising awareness marches which are conducted on first Sunday of each month to raise awareness about environment conservation and its protection. Founder Gopal Krishna Panchariya said that marches play pivotal role in understanding the environment, the impact of human behaviour on it, and the importance of its protection.

Veteran social worker Rajaram Tanwar while addressing the awareness march, appealed to all senior citizens of the city (who are physically, mentally and financially sound) to take part in the march in large numbers and lead the city in making it the cleanest, getting a top rank in environment and water conservation in the country. Walk for nature is geared towards promoting healthy lifestyle and increasing the environmental health. During which, Yogesh Gupta, Anil Shrotriya, Vikram Vidyarthi, Azizullah Khan, Virendra Bhatt and citizens were present. Gopalkrishna Panchariya conducted the event.

