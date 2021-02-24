Madhya Pradesh: Man kills six-year-old daughter over petty issue in Sardarpur

Sardarpur: Panic prevailed among the locals after a horrific incident in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Wednesday morning. The locals in the area were left shell shocked as a man murdered his six-year-old daughter over a petty issue.

According to the kin of the girl and locals the man committed the gruesome act as he got irked that his daughter is pressing him to not to go farm on the day. The incident was reported at Nayapura – Bheelkhedi village under Ringnod police outpost under Sardarpur police station

Police outpost in-charge Rahul Chouhan informed that the accused identified as Anil Katara, 34, in a fit of rage hacked his six-year-old daughter Shivani to death with an axe.

The girl died on the spot after the attack. The villagers informed police after the incident. Police have arrested the accused and sent the body to Sardarpur community health centre for a post-mortem.

Police have booked accused under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. Further probe is underway.