MP News: Plans Afoot Request Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Of Industrial Projects Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Crore

The government is gearing up to for a function to celebrate the completion of two years of the Mohan Yadav-led government. Yadav is completing two years on December 13. The state government is planning to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is gearing up to for a function to celebrate the completion of two years of the Mohan Yadav-led government.

Yadav is completing two years on December 13. The state government is planning to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion.

The Industries Department will hold the main function. According to reports, efforts are also underway to request Shah to lay the foundation of industrial projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Shah will lay the foundation of all the projects, which the industrial houses are going to set up in the state.

Besides organising the Global Investors’ Summit, the government held regional investors’ conclaves in divisions.

The government has received investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore.

Out of the investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore, Shah will lay the foundation of the proposals which are at the stage of launching.

A big public function will be held as part of the event. Over one lakh people will be called to the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal on the occasion.

The other departments will also lay the foundation and the inauguration of their projects at the event.

The government will also put up its report cards of two years before the public.

The information about activities of the two years will be sought from all other departments.

The government will organise the event on the basis of the information.

