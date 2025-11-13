 MP News: Govt Set Quota Without Concrete Data, SAPAKS Tells High Court
The petitioner, SAPAKS, told High Court on Thursday that the government determined reservation representation without concrete data, a move likely to create discrepancies. The next hearing is scheduled for November 20.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The petitioner, SAPAKS, told High Court on Thursday that the government determined reservation representation without concrete data, a move likely to create discrepancies. The next hearing is scheduled for November 20.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf heard further arguments in a batch of petitions related to ongoing reservation dispute in state.

The petitioner said government enacted reservation rule without understanding which classes are actually represented, contrary to Supreme Court directives.

SAPAKS cited the Supreme Court’s M. Nagaraj and Jarnail Singh cases, challenging the new promotion policy. These cases, the petitioner argued, make it clear that reservations must be determined based on data showing which classes remain backward and their level of representation.

The controversy concerns reservation in promotions for roughly 90,000 posts in Madhya Pradesh. The government did not provide category-wise data before implementing the policy.

The court questioned whether removing creamy layer was the only method to determine actual representation and warned that determining backwardness without data could be considered arbitrary.Advocate Anmol Shrivastava, representing SAPAKS, said arguments will continue on November 20 and 21.

