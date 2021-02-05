Madhya Pradesh: Bhikangaon police nab 3 for murdering woman in Bhikangaon, key accused on the run

Bhikangaon: Bhikangaon police have arrested three out of four persons including a woman in connection with a murder case of a woman on Friday.

The main conspirator in the crime Santosh Golkar, who murdered Chayya Bai, is still on the run, said Khargone SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan, adding that those arrested are: Sakubai, wife of Kishore, 58, Sunil, 28, Kishore, both residents Mohankhedi village and Anil, 25, son of Mitharam, a resident of Piparda village.

Bhikangaon police recovered the partially decomposed body of Chayyabai from Santoshís residence at Mohankhedi village.

According to information, on January 3, deceased Chayyabaiís brother Ram from Bhikangaon lodged a missing complaint of his sister and raised suspicion on Santosh Golkar. Based on Ramís statement, police zeroed-in their investigation on Santosh and his kin. The probe revealed that Santosh and Chayyabai had a love affair and were all set to marry. Santosh has even sold his land and bought a house in the village to setlle with Chayya Bai.

Meanwhile, Santosh and Chayyabai went missing from the village a few days back.

Informers tipped police that a couple of weeks back Santosh called a mason to his place.

Police took permission from Bhikangaon SDM to carry out†excavation at his place. In presence of the executive magistrate and Bhikangaon naib tehsildar, police dug the floor of his house and found a partially decomposed body of a woman, which was later identified to be of Chayyabai.

A case under section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) is registered against Santosh.

Probe revealed that Santosh was in love with Chayyabai but he suspected her character. So he murdered her. Later with the help of other three aides, he buried her body in his house.