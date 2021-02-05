Madhya Pradesh: Molester released from jail rapes, kills 5-year-old girl in Morena

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh by a man, who was recently released from jail after spending six months there on the charge of molesting the minor's aunt, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the area located under the Sabalgarh police station limits, they said.

The accused, identified as Bunty Rajak (36), was arrested for the offence, Sabalgarh police station in-charge Narendra Sharma said.

"The five-year-old Dalit girl disappeared on Thursday evening. Her family members failed to find her anywhere in the village, following which they started searching her on the outskirts. They found her lying in a pool of blood in a farm," he said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and launched a probe. During the investigation, the accused was arrested from the village, he added.