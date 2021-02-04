550 women kidnapped in Madhya Pradesh during two months of lockdown

BHOPAL: It’s ironic and shocking that even complete lockdown in the nation following Covid-19 situation and heavy police presence on roads failed to stop abduction of women in the state.

At the time when people were not permitted to come out of their houses and borders of the districts and states were sealed, more than 550 women were kidnapped in the month of April and May in Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 207 women were abducted in April and 381 in May.

In the year 2019, 9812 women and girls were kidnapped. The number shot down to 6887 women kidnappings but the fact remains that the crime took place even at the time of nation-wide lockdown.

After the relaxation of national lockdown in the month of June, number of women kidnappings shoot up to 624 and grew further in the following months.

Among the kidnapped lot was mostly the girls. In the year 2019, more than 7000 girls out of 9812 were kidnapped in the state.