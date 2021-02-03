Madhya Pradesh: Number of rape cases in 2020 almost double that in 2019, says Crime Bureau Records

The national lockdown was imposed in the state, as well as on the nation, from March 23. In the earlier three months — from January to March — more than 350 rapes had taken place each month. After the announcement of the lockdown, everyone stayed put behind closed doors, the police were on a high alert and all the roads, lanes and bylanes were under the vigil of the police and civic volunteers. But, despite all the security arrangements, girls and women were as unsafe as on normal days, their modesty outraged and even being raped.

In April, the number dropped to 207, but, from the next month, May, the number rose to what it had been before. In pandemic times, the number of intent to insult the modesty of women had dropped. In 2019, the number was 10,472, and, in 2020, the number dropped to 7,673. Experts claim that the reason behind the drop is related to less outside exposure, but they also say that girls and women were harassed in their home, itself.