13-year-old girl raped in her home by minor in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A 13-year-old girl was raped in her home by a minor on Tuesday. The family of accused owns a tube-well and the victim’s family fetches water from it daily. They pay some amount for availing of the facility.

On Tuesday, when the accused went to collect the water charge, he found the child alone. The accused locked the door from inside when the girl went to bring the money and raped her. He also threatened her when she tried to alert her siblings who were playing outside. After the incident, the accused ran away. The girl then informed her mother over the phone, said police.

The Bilkhiria police said the girl’s parents are labourers. Two of her younger siblings, who are four and eight years of age, were playing outside the house at the time of the incident.

When the girl got released, she first called one of her friends and informed her about it. After the friend advised her to narrate the incident to her mother, the victim called her mother and told her about the incident. Her mother rushed back home and took her to the Bilkhiria police station in the evening. The girl was sent for a medical examination and was also sent for counselling. A case under sections of rape and of POCSO was registered with the police and the accused was arrested on the same day.