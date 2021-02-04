Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti writes to CM, clarifies stand on campaign against liquor and drug addiction

Bhopal: Former chief minister Uma Bharti shot off a letter to the Chief Minister clarifying her stand on the proposed campaign against liquor and drug addiction from March 8.

In a letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, the senior BJP leader wrote that there should be an awareness campaign against liquor consumption and drug addiction. There will be a discussion about it on March 8, she wrote.

In her letter, Uma said she had already written to Chouhan about her willingness for launching a public awareness campaign in the state against liquor and drugs.

Liquor and drugs have ruined many families, and the Chief Minister is concerned about it, she wrote.

When the opinions of social workers were sought, they said there should neither be any political statement nor any pressure on the government during the campaign.

She wrote that people should give up drug or liquor addiction on their own.

The efforts to create social awareness have yielded better results than political action would have done in stopping liquor and drug addiction, she wrote.

According to some close aides of Uma, she had to write the letter, after the Congress termed her proposed anti-liquor campaign as an action against the government.