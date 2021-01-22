Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ stir to end only if government shuns ego: Uma Bharti

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Uma Bharti has said that the farmers will end their stir only if the government shuns arrogance. Bharti made the above statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Friday. The farmers have launched an agitation after many years and this is the right time for the government led by Narendra Modi to hold talks with them, Bharti said. The last time that the farmers had launched a movement was in 1988, when they protested against the government under the leadership of Mahendra Tikait and Sharad Joshi, she said.

Madhya Pradesh is a farming state, Bharti said, adding that 91% of the people in the state belong to the SC/ST and backward categories, but they do not have enough representation in the government. Bharti wanted that there should be someone in the ministry to advocate their cause. This is the reason why she had sought representation of the Lodhi community in the Cabinet, Bharti said.

About Digvijaya Singh’s contribution for the Ram Temple construction, Bharti said that he had done that with respect, but issued a statement just after that. According to Bharti, Singh’s tongue is his own enemy; or else, he would have been in some important place.

Bharti said Jyotiraditya Scindia was like her nephew and, if there was any problem for him, she would stand by him.