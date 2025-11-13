Indore News: 3 Indore Scientists Ranked Among World’s Top 2% |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a proud moment for Indore and Madhya Pradesh, three scientists from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and its campus-based UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research have been named among the world’s top 2 per cent scientists by Stanford University (USA) and Elsevier.

Department of Life Sciences head Prof Anjana Jaju, School of Pharmacy faculty member Dr Mukesh Chandra Sharma and UGC-DAE centre director Dr Vasant Sathe have featured together in this prestigious global list, which recognises outstanding scientific contributions based on comprehensive citation metrics and research impact.

The ranking, released annually by Stanford University, evaluates scientists across 22 broad disciplines and 174 subfields, considering parameters such as citations, h-index, number of publications and career-long research influence.

Dr Anjana Jaju -- Pioneering Work in Plant Sciences

Jaju has been featured in the top 2% scientists’ list for the sixth consecutive year (2020–2025). Her research focuses on improving crop sustainability under water-scarce conditions, particularly in maize and wheat. She is also conducting studies on environmental biotechnology, exploring how micro-organisms can help in the biodegradation of microplastics.

Dr Mukesh Chandra Sharma -- Excellence in Pharmacy and Pharmacology

Sharma has earned a place in the global list for the fourth consecutive year in the field of Clinical Medicine, Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

He has published over 100 research papers in leading international journals such as Elsevier, Springer, Taylor & Francis and Bentham Science. His work spans multiple domains, including neurosciences, hypertension, anti-diabetic and anti-cancer drug development, biomaterials and drug design.

Dr Vasant Sathe -- Innovative Research in Raman Spectroscopy

Sathe has been included in the top 2 per cent list for the second consecutive year.

He is internationally recognised for his groundbreaking research in Raman Spectroscopy, through which he has developed a novel technique capable of measuring atomic-scale vibrations at an incredibly small scale -- up to 10?¹? meters. His discovery opens new possibilities for solving long-standing questions in physical sciences.

VC showers praise on the scientists

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Sanghvi and UGC-DAE director Prof Kaustubh Priolkar congratulated the scientists, calling their achievement a reflection of the academic strength, commitment, and research excellence of the university and the consortium.