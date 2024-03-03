 Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Self Over Extortion And Threats Of False Case In Bhikangaon
Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Self Over Extortion And Threats Of False Case In Bhikangaon

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from a tree on Sunday morning allegedly after repeated extortion and threats of false case. The victim, identified as Shailendra Singh Gaur of Bhatalpura village, was found hanging around 7 am on Sunday. He was survived by wife, two sons, parents, a disabled brother and brother's wife. 

Bhikangaon police arrived at the scene promptly, transporting the body to the hospital for post-mortem examination. Police found a suicide note, mobile phone, and sulphos from the scene. In the suicide note, the victim accused Prakash Singh, Naresh and his son of falsely implicating him in a theft case involving stolen cotton sacks.

He alleged that despite paying substantial sums to resolve the matter, they kept demanding an additional Rs 2 lakh to quash the case implicated against him. He also urged the administration and police for a CBI probe into this incident. Just a day before suicide, he sought help from the Chief Minister's helpline.

In his plea for assistance, Singh outlined the extortion and threats his family faced, pleading for intervention to no avail. The victim's son Vishwaraj revealed that their family had been subjected to relentless harassment by a police officer named Suryavanshi, who allegedly demanded exorbitant money and threatened them if their demands were not met. Station in-charge Meena Karnawat reached the spot. The matter is being investigated.

