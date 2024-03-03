Indore's MR10 Metro Track: Steel Girder Launched | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The issues of the railway crossing which was coming in the middle of the Metro project at MR 10 was resolved and the successful launching of the giant steel girder began from Friday with the help of cranes. Official said that after successful completion of the steel girder placement work, tracks will be laid by placing slabs on top of the girder.

The work will be done by laying steel girder on the railway line, because concretisation is not allowed on the railway line. MR-10 railway crossing was stopped for train movement when the launching of girder was done by the Metro authorities.

The girder was inserted with the help of two giant cranes. Engineers associated with the Metro project said that a slab will be poured on top of the steel girder and the work of laying tracks on it will then begin. Officials said that Indore development authority (IDA) has also built an 8-lane overbridge over the railway crossing on MR-10.

Since the Metro line also passes through the same place, no pillar can be constructed on the railway line and the railway department also did not allow it. Therefore, the huge steel girder was inserted to cross the entire railway line. Presently the work of super corridor from Gandhi Nagar to MR-10, the elevated corridor from Vijay Nagar to Robot Square is going on, in which tracks are being laid along the segments.