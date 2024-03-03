 Indore's MR10 Metro Track: Steel Girder Launched
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's MR10 Metro Track: Steel Girder Launched

Indore's MR10 Metro Track: Steel Girder Launched

Official said that after successful completion of the steel girder placement work, tracks will be laid by placing slabs on top of the girder.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore's MR10 Metro Track: Steel Girder Launched | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The issues of the railway crossing which was coming in the middle of the Metro project at MR 10 was resolved and the successful launching of the giant steel girder began from Friday with the help of cranes. Official said that after successful completion of the steel girder placement work, tracks will be laid by placing slabs on top of the girder.

The work will be done by laying steel girder on the railway line, because concretisation is not allowed on the railway line. MR-10 railway crossing was stopped for train movement when the launching of girder was done by the Metro authorities.

Read Also
Indore: 53rd Green Corridor In City; 21-Year-Old Brain Dead Youth Gives New Lease Of Life To Two ...
article-image

The girder was inserted with the help of two giant cranes. Engineers associated with the Metro project said that a slab will be poured on top of the steel girder and the work of laying tracks on it will then begin. Officials said that Indore development authority (IDA) has also built an 8-lane overbridge over the railway crossing on MR-10.

Since the Metro line also passes through the same place, no pillar can be constructed on the railway line and the railway department also did not allow it. Therefore, the huge steel girder was inserted to cross the entire railway line. Presently the work of super corridor from Gandhi Nagar to MR-10, the elevated corridor from Vijay Nagar to Robot Square is going on, in which tracks are being laid along the segments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's MR10 Metro Track: Steel Girder Launched

Indore's MR10 Metro Track: Steel Girder Launched

Indore City To Get Another Super Speciality Hospital

Indore City To Get Another Super Speciality Hospital

Indore: Speakers Dwell On Diverse Subjects At IMA Conclave    

Indore: Speakers Dwell On Diverse Subjects At IMA Conclave    

Madhya Pradesh: Crackdown On Illegal Sand, Ballast Transport Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Crackdown On Illegal Sand, Ballast Transport Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Godhra-Nagda Section Readied For 160 kmph Trains, Curves Realigned

Madhya Pradesh: Godhra-Nagda Section Readied For 160 kmph Trains, Curves Realigned