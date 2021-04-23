Madhya Pradesh: Man in Sanawad with 85% lungs infection defeats corona

Sanawad: A 39-year old man whose 85% lungs were colonised by novel coronavirus was discharged after recovery on Thursday.

The oxygen saturation level of this corona winner Vijay was 25%-30%, when he was rushed to Sai Hospital.

There Dr Sanjay Toshniwal immediately put him on high-flow oxygen, administered Remdesivir injection along with other routine treatment.

After battling with corona for over a week, Vijay emerged winner and was discharged today.

Doctors and medical staff congratulated Vijay and gave him a warm send-off with a round of applause.

Amid surging cases hospital director Dr Ajay Malviya is somehow ensuring availability of oxygen cylinders at his healthcare facility for seriously affected corona patients.

Dr Toshniwal appealed to the administration to ensure supply of adequate oxygen cylinders to Covid Treatment Centres.

"New strain of coronavirus is very dangerous as it is affecting people with low immunity," said Dr Malviya. He advised†people to exercise daily, have a balanced diet, take proper sunlight, follow corona norms like wearing a mask and stay at home till the situation improves.