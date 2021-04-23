Madhya Pradesh: Man recovers after receiving 85% infection in lungs with coronavirus in Sanawad

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Dr Sanjay Toshniwal from Sai Hospital saved life of a critically infected corona patient on Thursday.

Dr Toshniwal successfully treated Vijay, 39, whose 85% of lungs were infected with novel coronavirus. His oxygen saturation fell to 25%-30% when he was admitted to hospital. While observing his critical state, Dr Toshniwal immediately provided him with high-flow oxygen and Remdisivir injection with other routine treatments.

After providing treatment for one week, Vijay recovered and was discharged on Thursday. Doctors and medical staff congratulated Vijay, clapping on his way back home.

Hospital director Dr Ajay Malviya plays a vital role in saving the lives of corona infected patients by ensuring that critical patients get oxygen. Dr Toshniwal appealed to administration to provide enough oxygen cylinders at Covid Treatment Centres to save patients’lives.

“New strain of coronavirus is much more dangerous,” Dr Malviya said. He advised people to exercise daily, have a balanced diet, take sunlight, wear a mask and avoid moving out.