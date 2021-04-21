Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen concentrators prove effective in Covid treatment in Sanawad

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): The doctors here have said that oxygen concentrator machines have proved useful in treatment of Covid patients.

Over 20 patients have been treated at Covid Care Centre at Shri Sai Hospital for which permission was granted by health department recently. Hospital doctor Ajay Malviya said hospital has 15 oxygen concentrator machines and there are five machines through which 2 patients can be treated by one machine. The machines supply uninterrupted oxygen for 5 hours.

“Keeping in view the benefits of oxygen concentrators, government should make their use mandatory at all Covid Care Centres,” Dr Malviya added. However, there is flip side to it. The oxygen concentrator machines, which were available at Rs 20,000 now cost Rs 70,000 per unit.

But there is a silver lining. Dr Malviya said many Covid patients were cured and discharged without use of Remdesivir injections.