Maharashtra government puts pressure to stop concentrator supply to Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The Maharashtra government is mounting pressure on companies to stop supply of oxygen concentrators to Madhya Pradesh. The issue came to light at a review meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. At the meeting, the officials informed Chouhan that the Maharashtra government had already asked a few firms in Maharashtra to stop supply of concentrators to MP.

The Maharashtra government put pressure on the companies that they should cancel the orders of Madhya Pradesh for concentrators. Nearly 2,000 oxygen concentrators have already arrived in the state. And 1,300 concentrators are being bought for districts. Chouhan expressed anger over the present system of testing. He asked the officials that reports of testing must be available within 24 hours.

As the testing reports are getting delayed, the infected people are moving around the towns. Chouhan urged health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, medical education minister Vishwash Sarng and additional chief secretary should sit together and take a decision on the matter. They should discuss with the laboratory owners and private hospitals, that the report may be available on time.

As far as testing of swabs goes, the situation in small districts is worse than big ones. Chouhan said stern action should be taken against private laboratories or private hospitals that made excuses for not doing tests. The chief minister further said nobody should act arbitrarily in an emergency situation.