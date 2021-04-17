Maharashtra government puts pressure to stop concentrator supply to Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The Maharashtra government is mounting pressure on companies to stop supply of oxygen concentrators to Madhya Pradesh. The issue came to light at a review meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. At the meeting, the officials informed Chouhan that the Maharashtra government had already asked a few firms in Maharashtra to stop supply of concentrators to MP.
The Maharashtra government put pressure on the companies that they should cancel the orders of Madhya Pradesh for concentrators. Nearly 2,000 oxygen concentrators have already arrived in the state. And 1,300 concentrators are being bought for districts. Chouhan expressed anger over the present system of testing. He asked the officials that reports of testing must be available within 24 hours.
As the testing reports are getting delayed, the infected people are moving around the towns. Chouhan urged health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, medical education minister Vishwash Sarng and additional chief secretary should sit together and take a decision on the matter. They should discuss with the laboratory owners and private hospitals, that the report may be available on time.
As far as testing of swabs goes, the situation in small districts is worse than big ones. Chouhan said stern action should be taken against private laboratories or private hospitals that made excuses for not doing tests. The chief minister further said nobody should act arbitrarily in an emergency situation.
According to Chouhan, the information about vacant beds in hospitals is given at call centre (number 1075), but whenever people reach the hospital they do not get beds. The officer-in-charge should handle the situation to ensure that the patients get bed, he said, adding that they should also make it sure that the private managements should put up a list of rates outside the hospitals.
A separate call centre should be set up for the patients in isolation, Chouhan said, adding that medical kits should be sent to them. There should not be any breach of curfew rules to break the chain of the virus, he said, adding that corona curfew should strictly be implemented.
42,000 Remdesivir vials received, 100,000 more to come
Chouhan was informed that 42,000 Remdesivir vials were received for the government hospitals and 100,000 more would arrive. He was also informed that the owners of private hospital had bought 55,000 units of Remdesivir.