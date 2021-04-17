Bhopal: 800 injections of Remdesivir stolen from Hamidia Hospital, search for them proves futile

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 800 injections of Remdesivir were stolen from the state-run Hamidia hospital here on Saturday. At a time, when deaths are occurring due to shortage of Remdesivir injections, the huge stock of injections was found missing from the store room of the hospital.

The injections were supplied to the hospital by administration on Friday. The hospital administration had stored the stock for use. However, on Saturday morning when a team of doctors looked for vials to administer them to patients, the box was found missing.

Later, the Hamidia administration carried out searches inside the compound but to no avail. The shortage of Remdesivir had made headlines and recently these injections were sent to Bhopal and other districts.