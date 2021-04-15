Madhya Pradesh: Man hangs self in police custody in Guna

GUNA: A man hanged self to death in police custody at Binaganj police station under Chachaura police station jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Police said that late on Wednesday 40-year-old Santosh Kori, 40, hailing from Rai Kanpura, Shajapur district, who was currently residing at Khatik Mohalla in Biaora, was brought to police station by Binaganj police for interrogation about a theft incident. He was brought from Biaora and was kept at Binaganj’s lock up.

Police alleged that Santosh tied a torn sheet to the ventilator and hung himself at night. Shrinivas Meena who was also in the lock up with the deceased was the first to see his body. Meena informed the police personnel on duty. Soon the senior police officials rushed to the spot. Further investigation is underway.