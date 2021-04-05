Mandsaur: Five cops in the dock over custodial death of ‘drug peddler’

Mandsaur (Madhya Pardesh): A 21-year-old peddler Sohail Khan died under suspicious circumstances in the police lock-up in lodged at Mandsaur. According to reports the incident occurred early on Saturday. Sohail, a resident of Pratapgarh, Rajasthan was arrested on Friday evening with 90 gram smack.

Taking cognisance into the matter assistant inspector general (Narcotics Wing) Vikas Pathak has suspended sub-inspector Rajmal Dayma, Peerulal Soni, Prashant Kethwas, Kamal Patel and Dinesh Panwar with an immediate effect. They have been line attached to Indore Narcotics Wing till the completion of judicial and departmental inquiry.

The local police staffers who were present on-duty at the police station claimed that at around 3 am, Sohail complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to District Hospital when his condition worsened, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deceased’s brother Murad Khan, Izar Khan and brother-in-law Jafar Khan leveled serious allegation on local police alleging that Sohail’s died due to torture by the Narcotics wing staff. Deceased family members showed mark of injuries on the back and hands of Sohail’s body to the media persons.

They alleged that on Friday, sub-inspector Rajmal Daima demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to close the case. Family members accused sub-inspector and staff of narcotics wing of Sohail’s death. They claimed that Narcotics Wing team is framing innocent people in fake cases under NDPS Act to extort money.

They demanded that administration should get Sohail’s post mortem done by a board of five doctors. They also demanded that CCTV footage of police station be shared to ascertain the reason behind Sohail’s death.

Family members created ruckus at the District Hospital as soon as they came to know about Sohail’s death. They tried to prevent doctors from conducting post mortem. But, timely ‘intervention’ by sub-divisional magistrate Bihari Singh, additional superintendent of police Dr Amit Verma pacified the situation.

Mandsaur SP Siddharth Chaudhary claimed that that 90 gram smack was seized from Sohail’s possession and he was arrested on Friday evening under NDPS Act.

On accusation leveled by family members of the deceased -- Chaudhary said that entire post mortem has been done under the supervision of senior doctors. Besides, a departmental inquiry also initiated against sub-inspector Dayma.