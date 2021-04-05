Mandsaur: 41 found infected with corona, 37 deaths in district

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Forty-one more tested positive for Covid-19 in Mandsaur. The district’s tally is 3,388 while the toll is 37. Overall, 65 patients are under treatment in district while 115 are in home isolation and 23 are being treated at other places. People in the district are not following Covid norms, claimed an official. The vaccination drive is also in full swing at the health centers in the district.

District health officer Dr KL Rathore said even after vaccination, the beneficiaries should take all precautions to ward off corona.

Street plays are also being staged at different places to spread awareness among people. Strict actions are being taken against the violators. A total of Rs 8,800 was collected as fine from people for not wearing mask.

76 cases take overall count to 3,669 in Barwani

Barwani: On Saturday reports of 76 more people have been found corona positive. The number of corona virus positive people has now increased to 3,669 in the district. Out of this, 3,234 people have gone back to their homes after being corona free. While 404 people are undergoing treatment and 31 people have died of Covid-19. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anita Singare gave all the information of Covid positive people.