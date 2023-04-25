Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life in jail for raping mentally challenged in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of second additional session judge Ajay Ramawat awarded life imprisonment to Rumal Bhilala, 25, for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged victim. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, said additional district prosecution officer Archana Dangi. Dangi said that special prosecution officer Shyam Rawat from Kukshi led the prosecution.

ADPO Dangi said that the incident was reported on August 7, 2021. In the police complaint, victim’s father said that on the day of the incident, at 8 pm, he called his daughter for dinner. However, she did not respond. He searched the entire house and later outside. He saw the accused, Rumal, sexually assaulting his daughter on a vacant plot near his house.

The victim’s father caught the accused red-handed and took him to the Dahi police station. He lodged the complaint and based on his statement and other substantial proof, police booked him under the relevant Section of the IPC. Police produced a chargesheet before the court and on Monday, the court pronounced judgement.