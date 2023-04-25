Madhya Pradesh: Dhar players excel in sub-junior badminton meet

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Dhar played excelled in Madhya Pradesh Mini Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Competition, held at Shiksha Shikhar School, Mhow from April 18 to 23. Winner along with six other titles were secured by young players of the district. Dhar Badminton Association president Sharadchandra Nigam said that district player Avika Verma defeated Vanadi Chowdhary of Ujjain in singles in the under-13 girls category.

Pair of Avika Verma and Vanadi Chowdhary defeated Kartika Pathak and Samaria Saxena in doubles and won the title of state champion. Under-13 boy’s category singles was won by Parth Sharma of district after defeating Nilesh Singh Gurjar of Gwalior. Pair of Parth Sharma and Vedash Sharma of Indore defeated Shaurya Mishra and Arthav Saxena in doubles of under-15 and won title of state champion.

Muskan Jat, Bhavya Vasundhariya, Madhav Bhargava, Varun Verma, Anay Yadav, Priyanshu Bariya, Anand More, Kabir Khan, Jaideep Bourasi, Arshad Khan, Himank Saxena and others also participated and played well in the competition. These players were trained by coach Sudhir Verma and Sports and Youth Welfare Department at Raja Devi Singh Badminton Hall. Players were welcomed by Dhar residents on their arrival.