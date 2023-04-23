Madhya Pradesh: Fluorosis consultant wins BHU’s Young Scientist Award in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district’s fluorosis consultant Dr MD Bharti has been conferred with the prestigious Young Scientist Award at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during the two-day national-level conference held on April 22 and 23. The theme of the conference was Scientific Advancement for Sustainable Environment and Herbal Medicines and Impact on Health, and was hosted by the Institute of Medical Science, BHU and National Environmental Science Academy (NESA), New Delhi.

NESA vice-president, Dr Ashwini Vaughanu, presented the award to Dr Bharti as the chief guest. Dr Bharti previously won the Young Scientist Award from the UK in 2021. Around 29 of his papers have been published in national and international research journals with high impact factors and he is nominated in the Editorial Board in around 12 research journals and is a life member of 11 research societies.

From his research period till now, he participated in about 52 conferences organised at national and international levels and presented his research work through oral and poster mediums. Along with this, Dr Bharti is in charge of other districts, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Ratlam and Khargone, in which he has been honoured by collectors on different occasions for his work on fluorosis prevention.

