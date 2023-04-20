Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 20 yrs RI under POCSO Act in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A special court (under the POCSO Act) convicted a man of rape and awarded him 20 years of rigorous life imprisonment. He was also held guilty under relevant sections of the IPC for abduction and rape. Court also imposed fine on him.

Additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Archana Dangi said that special public prosecutor, Dhar, Aarti Agarwal appeared on behalf of the government.

Briefing about the case, Dangi said that the matter was reported on December 9, 2020, when the victim went missing from her place in Pithampur town.

At the time of the incident, victim along with her mother and two brothers was present in home, while her father was out for work. At around 7 pm, victim’s mother informed her father that the victim had gone somewhere without informing her. The victim’s father immediately rushed to his place and started searching the area. Suspecting abduction, he lodged a missing complaint with Pithampur police station. She was later recovered on December 19, 2020.

The victim informed the police that the accused lured her on the pretext of marriage and later repeatedly outraged her modesty.

Based on her statement and the DNA report produced by the police before the court in the charge sheet, the court held him guilty of abduction and rape.

Read Also MP: Dhar bags 6 medals in national taekwondo competition