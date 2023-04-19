 MP: Dhar bags 6 medals in national taekwondo competition
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Taekwondo players from Dhar shined in the national Taekwondo competition held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Rajghat in Delhi, from April 14 to 16.

The event was organised by STAIRS empowering youths. Dhar Taekwondo development players brought laurels to the state by bagging six medals in their respective categories.

Shubham Dodiya and Masum Mahesh bagged silver medals while Diksha, Saumya Bhadoriya, Vedika Prajapat and Bhumika Chouhan bagged bronze for the state. Mahi Chanderiya, Himanshu Parmar, Dev Mehta and others players also played brilliantly.

Players who performed well in the state-level competition in October 2022, were selected for the national competition. Coach Gagan Singh Rajpur and guardians have hailed players for their brilliant performance and extended best wishes for their future endeavours.

