 Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed as car rams into truck on Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Dhar
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed when their speeding car rammed into a trailer-truck on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 3.30 am near Bhopavar intersection in the district, he said.

The car hit the trailer-truck from behind.

Three car occupants died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, Sardarpur sub-divisional officer of police Ram Singh Medha said.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Garg (27), Akshay Trivedi (27) and Sandeep Rathor (28), the official said.

A probe was on into the incident.

Madhya Pradesh: 3 die, 4 hospitalised after consuming toddy in Dhar
