Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 20-year RI for raping step-daughter in Guna

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A local awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to man for sexually assaulting his step daughter. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2,100 on the convict.

As per case details, the man, a resident of Sultanpur had sexually assaulted the girl on June 6, 2021, when her mother was visiting Rajpur. The man even threatened the girl of dire consequences if she disclosed about the incident to her mother.

Gathering courage, the girl confided in her mother and thereafter the duo filed a police complaint. Police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. The man was arrested and sent to jail while the medical examination of the victim was conducted. 

