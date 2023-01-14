Madhya Pradesh: Collector disappointed over poor quality of works in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Frank Noble A along with the district panchayat CEO visited Kusumpura and Jalalpur gram panchayats under Chachoura tehsil of Guna district on Friday and took stock of the progress of various construction works.

During inspection, he was disappointed over poor quality of construction works conducted under MNREGA over the years in the region. He expressed disappointment over the poor construction quality of anicut dams which was built at a cost of Rs 6 lakh under MNREGA around last year. Gram panchayat secretary and engineers jointly oversaw project works, but quality remained poor. Anicut is a masonry check dam which is constructed across a stream to impound water for maintaining and regulating irrigation purposes.

Similarly, the water level at the newly built artificial pond at a cost of Rs 14 lakh in the close vicinity of Kusumpura village has gone down to the point where sludge is visible. The collector has directed senior officials to book those officials involved in poor quality construction works.

It was learnt that as many as 30 farm ponds were constructed in the panchayat to ensure water security for cultivators. But water level was found to be extremely low, which is threatening local farmers now.